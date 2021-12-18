Well hello and welcome once again to the weekend open thread. There are, for various depressing reasons, fewer sports to watch and discuss this weekend during your allotted sports-watching and -discussing time, but I’m sure we’ll muddle through.
Defector Up All Night
Try Your Best To Enjoy The Weekend Open Thread
9:31 AM EST on Dec 18, 2021
Read More:
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com
The Latest
Give the gift of blogs (again) this holiday season
Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference, for your friends and family. Every gift subscription bought for one year of access includes a free Defector beanie—for you or your gift recipient.
Send a Gift Today