Defector Up All Night

Try Your Best To Enjoy The Weekend Open Thread

Tom Ley
9:31 AM EST on Dec 18, 2021
Luke Walker/Getty Images

Well hello and welcome once again to the weekend open thread. There are, for various depressing reasons, fewer sports to watch and discuss this weekend during your allotted sports-watching and -discussing time, but I’m sure we’ll muddle through.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

