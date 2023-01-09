Transactions, January 9

We are excited to announce that Defector has a new guy: Israel Daramola joined us today as a staff writer.

You may already be familiar with Israel based on the handful of freelance pieces he has written for us in the past, which included a fond remembrance of Melvin Van Peebles, an attempt to figure out who the hell Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix show was supposed to be for, and a review of HBO’s Winning Time. His work has appeared in a wide variety of print and digital publications. He has spent a lot of time writing about music, movies, and TV throughout his career, but he’s also a big sports fan and is excited to do a bunch of sports blogging while he’s here. He’s a cool guy!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.