Announcements

Transactions, January 9

Tom Ley
5:45 PM EST on Jan 9, 2023
printing press
Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

We are excited to announce that Defector has a new guy: Israel Daramola joined us today as a staff writer.

You may already be familiar with Israel based on the handful of freelance pieces he has written for us in the past, which included a fond remembrance of Melvin Van Peebles, an attempt to figure out who the hell Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix show was supposed to be for, and a review of HBO’s Winning Time. His work has appeared in a wide variety of print and digital publications. He has spent a lot of time writing about music, movies, and TV throughout his career, but he’s also a big sports fan and is excited to do a bunch of sports blogging while he’s here. He’s a cool guy!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More

