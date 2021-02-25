Skip to contents
Podcasts

Trading The Untradeable, With Kalyn Kahler

David Roth
February 25, 2021 3:42 pm
Carson Wentz, seen here warily assessing The Distraction logo.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Even as a weary nation grieves the temporary loss of the annual Festival Of Measurement And Gossip in Indianapolis, there is still NFL football. Not actual NFL football that you can watch, and not even the scouting combine’s usual creepshow, but the stuff that makes NFL football what it is: gossip and conjecture, posturing and power-struggling, front offices struggling with the salary cap like terriers trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube, and, in a novel twist, the periodic trade of ostensibly untradeable quarterbacks.

It’s not quite as entertaining as the actual games, but it’s exactly as dumb and much safer for everyone involved. So when we had blue-chip free agent acquisition and NFL ace Kalyn Kahler on the podcast this week, we had plenty to talk about.

Kalyn knows a lot, and the dual mysteries of Carson Wentz and the ultra-dysfunctional Eagles team he left are compelling enough to keep even Drew and me on topic for at least a little while. But our longstanding dedication to idiocy and entropy won out in the end, despite Kalyn’s best efforts, which meant that we talked not only about Kevin Mather blowing up his career as an MLB executive because he couldn’t resist showing out for a bunch of Rotarians on a Zoom call, but a bunch of things that were even stupider than that.

These topics included but were not limited to such fan favorites as “the weather we’ve been having,” the Chicago Cubs’ ongoing mediocrity gambit, the New York Post‘s general damaged vibe and special commemorative edition celebrating the life and works of John Gotti, and the worst possible way for your team to win a game. Northwestern basketball is touched upon, but only briefly. Drew proposes a basic human right to beat up Mitch McConnell. It’s not the NFL scouting combine, but in these times we must find our idiocies where we can.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that at Stitcher, or through Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you might get your podcasts. If you’d like to listen to an ad-free version of the podcast, you can do so on Stitcher Premium; a free month of Stitcher Premium can be yours if you use the promotional code “DISTRACT.” Thank you as always for your support.

David Roth

Editor/co-owner/flannel doofus at Defector, co-host of The Distraction.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The USWNT Is Crushing Everyone

Soccer
Patrick Redford
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States celebrates a goal during a match against Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup at Exploria Stadium on February 24, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Trading The Untradeable, With Kalyn Kahler

Podcasts
David Roth
Carson Wentz, seen here warily assessing The Distraction logo.

One Team On Russell Wilson’s List Of Preferred Trade Destinations Isn’t Like The Others

NFL
Ray Ratto

Which Teams Will Be The First Lost To Climate Change?

Science
Neil deMause
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 01: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on July 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
See more stories