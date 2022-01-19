Today You Are Allowed To Say Something Bitchy

The sun is up. The birds are chirping. What’s that they say? They want to hear something bitchy? Well, lucky, lucky birds. You can have some gossip, little birds! I have a whole bird feeder right here full of it! For the third episode of Normal Gossip is out today.

Joining us this week is staff writer and host of Slate’s internet and culture podcast ICYMI, Rachelle Hampton! Rachelle and I had so much fun on this episode that afterward my abdomen hurt. Who says gossiping can’t be exercise?

This week, I talked to Rachelle about how to keep a secret (don’t), who you’re allowed to tell gossip to when you “can’t tell anyone,” and the levels of good gossip distribution. Then we took a twisty, turny journey into a commuter town, joined a knitting circle, and watched the whole thing rapidly unravel. Y’all know about acrylic wool? You’re gonna find out!

You can subscribe to Normal Gossip on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you listen! You can follow Normal Gossip on Instagram here. And here is the transcript for this week.

And if you do have some good goss that you want us to hear, the email for that is normalgossip@defector.com, or phone it in to 2-6-7-9-GOSSIP.