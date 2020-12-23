Skip to contents
The Fights

Tito Ortiz’s Term As City Council Member Is Off To A Comical Start

Patrick Redford
December 23, 2020 1:33 pm
Tito Ortiz trying to make a point.
Screenshot: Huntington Beach City Council

Tito Ortiz, a somewhat active MMA fighter and very active fringe kook, is currently in his first month as Huntington Beach city council member and mayor pro tem. His first meeting earlier this month featured him referring to the “plandemic” and getting roasted by a citizen during public comment. While Ortiz didn’t have much to say during this past Monday’s 4.5-hour session, he still managed to create some highlights.

As is always the case with the goings-on of Ortiz, thanks to Twitter user Borrachinha Depot for chronicling the fighter’s every move. The meeting started with a bang, as Ortiz raised his hand when a name other than his was called during roll call. When it got down to business, Ortiz tried to unlawfully appoint one person to serve on multiple committees, showing off his trademark grip on reality.

Things got a bit heated when fellow Council Member Dan Kalmick criticized Ortiz for failing to wear a mask and ceaselessly talking about how the COVID-19 pandemic is either a population control method or a hoax. Ortiz tried to retort by accusing that council member of prior masklessness, which did not seem to be true.

The best part, however, was when Ortiz seconded a motion, voted the wrong way causing the motion to fail, then asked to change his vote because he meant to vote for it:

That’s not the first time Ortiz has had issues with a decision this year.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Do Not Ever, Not Even For One Second, Think That Michael Bublé Wants Anything Other Than A Platonic, Heterosexual Relationship With Santa

Music
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Michael Buble walks a red carpet for 'Tour Stop 148' during the 11th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 14, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

James Harden Says He Was Not Maskless At A Strip Club, But At A Private Party For A Discreet Luxury Concierge Agency

NBA
Tom Ley
James Harden

Tito Ortiz’s Term As City Council Member Is Off To A Comical Start

The Fights
Patrick Redford
Tito Ortiz trying to make a point.

The Detroit Lions Must Hire Us To Coach Them In Battle Against The Buccaneers This Saturday

This Is So Stupid
Chris Thompson
Coaches' headsets just waiting to be worn, by bloggers.
See more stories