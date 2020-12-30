Skip to contents
College Football

Throw Mayonnaise On The Coach

Patrick Redford
December 30, 2020 4:17 pm
The scene of the crime.
Screenshot: ESPN

I’m a simple man. I do not ask for much, but I must draw a line somewhere: If a bowl game is going to be sponsored by a mayonnaise brand, and that mayonnaise brand’s money gets its logo splattered all over sweaters, facemasks, the field itself, and even a damn sports drink bucket on the sidelines, and the players of the winning team go so far as to dump the celebratory victory liquid onto their coach from the logo-splattered drink bucket, the bucket must be filled with mayonnaise.

What happened today was a crime against common sense. Wisconsin beat Wake Forest, 42-28, and as the Demon Deacons bled the clock dry with an agonizing, futile drive, a pair of Wisconsin players readied the payload. The ESPN broadcast crew wondered, with glee, what the contents of the bucket were. The brand got oodles of exposure. Wake Forest took forever, until finally, the payoff: fucking water.

GIF via ESPN

We used to make shit in this country.

Shortly after the victory, the Badgers broke their actual trophy in the locker room.

This is what happens when you disrespect a tradition that doesn’t actually exist, but should. Mayo curse.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Throw Mayonnaise On The Coach

College Football
Patrick Redford
The scene of the crime.

Cubs: You Can’t Criticize Our Salary Dump Until The Prospects Hit Puberty

MLB
Ray Ratto
&lt;&gt; at Wrigley Field on April 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

All Pitch-Invading Dogs Must Be Adopted By Their Rescuer

Soccer
Tom Ley
Good dog

The Best Things We Read In 2020

Year In Review
Defector Staff
Reading room
See more stories