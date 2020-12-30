Throw Mayonnaise On The Coach

I’m a simple man. I do not ask for much, but I must draw a line somewhere: If a bowl game is going to be sponsored by a mayonnaise brand, and that mayonnaise brand’s money gets its logo splattered all over sweaters, facemasks, the field itself, and even a damn sports drink bucket on the sidelines, and the players of the winning team go so far as to dump the celebratory victory liquid onto their coach from the logo-splattered drink bucket, the bucket must be filled with mayonnaise.

What happened today was a crime against common sense. Wisconsin beat Wake Forest, 42-28, and as the Demon Deacons bled the clock dry with an agonizing, futile drive, a pair of Wisconsin players readied the payload. The ESPN broadcast crew wondered, with glee, what the contents of the bucket were. The brand got oodles of exposure. Wake Forest took forever, until finally, the payoff: fucking water.

GIF via ESPN

We used to make shit in this country.

Shortly after the victory, the Badgers broke their actual trophy in the locker room.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed… it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

This is what happens when you disrespect a tradition that doesn’t actually exist, but should. Mayo curse.