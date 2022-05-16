This Is Just What The Phoenix Suns Do

Throughout the 2021-22 season—in which the Phoenix Suns posted the best record in the NBA by eight games, tallied a franchise-high 64 wins, and led the league in point differential—I was asked how I felt about the team that is, for better but mostly for worse, my favorite in sports. It’s a team that I’ve followed from the days of All-Star Jeff Hornacek (my first Suns memory is crying in a Village Inn diner in Phoenix when he got traded, which shows you I was a literal child because they got Charles Barkley back in the deal), through the nearly glorious Seven Seconds or Less years, to the tremendous tanking 2010s, to today.

I know everyone meant well when asking me about the Suns. How could you not when checking with a friend on a team that had just made the NBA Finals and seemed to be even better this time around? And yet, whenever I heard the question, without fail, I gave the same answer: Ugh.

Now, this ugh was not short for “Ugh! Let’s get to the playoffs already! I’m so excited!” The ugh was not uttered because the unhinged Phoenix housing market was pricing me out of a sweet vacation condo steps away from the Suns’ arena, where I could watch the inevitable championship parade from my balcony. Some of it did have to do with the extensive report by ESPN about Robert Sarver creating what was called a “toxic and sometimes hostile workplace,” but even without this widely disliked owner, the ugh would have remained. The real meaning of the ugh was fatalistic. Ugh, I know how this ends.

It ends on something like what you saw on Sunday night. As you well know, the Suns turned a 2-0 second-round lead against the inferior Dallas Mavericks (a team Phoenix had beaten 11 times in a row), into one of the sorriest playoff endings you’ll ever see. Admittedly, I didn’t think the Suns’ season would end like this; I predicted a COVID-19 outbreak would derail them. Still, I knew that, no matter who they played or what happened, it would end without a championship. The NBA media and fan ecosystem, with its virtually nonexistent collective memory, will surely treat this failure as an isolated incident, making it about Chris Paul or Luka Doncic or the fraudulence of each individual Suns player. But this is not a one-off or some historical anomaly.

The Suns have existed now for 54 seasons. They have zero titles. They have the most wins in NBA history among ringless franchises. The most Finals trips, too. They have been legitimate contenders in four separate eras, with nothing but condescending “that was a fun team, though!” platitudes to show for it. By my measure, only two other “major league” franchises can compare in terms of consistent, sustained success without summiting the mountain: the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Vikings.

This might be somewhat easier to stomach if each defeat were accompanied by any sort of moral victory. But Suns history is littered with bad breaks and choke jobs that range from annoying to abjectly absurd. The Suns are truly one of professional sports’ most snake-bitten franchises, finding ways to lose, disappoint, and get upset in ways that border on the impossible. If Phoenix were a more famous city, someone would have invented a curse by now. But we don’t even get anything that fun. Instead, Suns fans are stuck in a time loop where all we can say at the end of every season is: “That sucked. Guess we’ll do it again next year.”

Below I give you, as they say in the writing-tropes world, an orgy of evidence:

I actually forgot all this history last year. After Game 2—for which I’d driven from Los Angeles to Phoenix, stood in 110-degree heat with thousands of fans, and watched the victory through the windows on the arena’s in-house TVs—I distinctly remember walking down Fillmore Ave. and thinking … maybe … the Phoenix Suns … could actually … win? It was a surreal feeling, this emotion, I believe it’s called joy?

Then came the crash. Game 3 was a blowout loss, almost as embarrassing as Sunday’s Game 7. To my credit, I recognized it right there. The trance was broken, reality restored. I immediately told everyone who’d listen, “Bucks in 6.” Damn if I’m not always the first person to be right about this team!

I never forgot that feeling. That’s why, without fail, I said ugh all year. Ugh at the Suns’ 18-game winning streak in October, November, and December. Ugh every time they dominated the Lakers (OK, I did laugh a little at those). That’s why I was absolutely baffled at seeing otherwise intelligent Suns fans and analysts act as though this season was different, saying that because this one specific iteration was genuinely good (and it was!), this team might actually have a chance to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Well I am here to say that, to believe in the Suns, ever again, is to shroud yourself in a fog of denial. Actually, since this is Phoenix, we’ll call it a haboob of denial. The thing about haboobs, though, is ultimately the dust settles. Maybe when the dust settles from this, everyone will finally see what’s going on here. There is simply too much history—54 long years of having the basketball gods-as-Anton Chigurh say “call it,” and the Suns always getting it wrong—to think that it will ever be different. I don’t know why it happens, whether it’s supernatural, conspiratorial, or some sort of strange losing mania that takes hold when someone puts on the purple and orange. All I know is, no matter who plays for or coaches or owns the team, this is what the Phoenix Suns do.