Skip to contents
Soccer

This Implausible 90th-Minute Goal Should Probably Have Been Disallowed

Dan McQuade
October 1, 2020
A player stops a goalie's throw with his foot, and the ball bounces into the net
USL

The 90th minute. Tied at 2. Hartford Athletic sent a cross into the box, but Philadelphia Union II goalkeeper Mitch Budler caught it easily. It looked like this USL Championship match, with big playoff implications, could be a draw.

Budler threw the ball forward. What happened next was the rare sports highlight that was both an incredible feat and a hilarious blooper. Danny Barrera, who’d come on in the 82nd minute, stuck his foot out … and scored, giving Hartford the 3-2 win.

Barrera’s goal not only won the match, but it moved Hartford into first place in the league’s Group F with just one match to go.

It was a great goal, and very funny, and serves the Union right for renaming its minor-league club “Union II” from the much-cooler Bethlehem Steel. But was it legal? At least one blogger says it wasn’t. At SB Nation, Jake Catanese says the goal should’ve been disallowed.

“If obstructing a goalkeepers distribution was legal we would see this play multiple times a week. Since it’s not, and we don’t, we’re just going to have to remind everyone why I am and will always be a stickler for this play until morale improves. Simply, it’s a player safety issue – goalkeepers in possession (i.e. – holding the ball in their hands) need space and time to safely distribute the ball without worry of interference from opponents.… Attempting to challenge a goalkeeper in possession, regardless of contact with the ball or keeper, should be judged as a careless challenge and a caution issued to the offender to reinforce that this at the professional level.”

He even has receipts, pointing to a yellow card Bradley Wright-Phillips received in 2014 for a similar, if less spectacular, play, as well as a play where the Houston Dash’s Rachel Daly had a goal disallowed earlier this year. Catanese is being a bit of a stickler here—he says he coaches 10-year-olds and is frequently exhorting them to get away from the goalkeeper—and others disagree.

I suppose it boils down to whether you believe Budler was “in the process of releasing it” when he threw the ball. And I think I agree with Catanese—it should’ve been disallowed.

Sorry to ruin the highlight for you. But that’s the type of thing I like to do here at Defector dot com.

Dan McQuade
Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Oakland A’s Overcame A Monstrous Dinger, Wildfire Smoke, And Being The Oakland A’s To Finally Win A Damn Series

MLB
Patrick Redford

Ramon Laureano Blesses Dumb In-Game Interview With Immediate Profanity

Defector Up All Night
Patrick Redford

The NFL’s Hygiene Theater Now Includes Stupid Robots

NFL
Tom Ley

It’s Time Again To Come Together And Hate The Astros

MLB
Ray Ratto
See more stories