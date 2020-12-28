Things Are Going Extremely Normally For The Clippers

The star-laden and title-hunting Los Angeles Clippers opened the second half of their Sunday afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks with a 10-0 surge, led by superstar Paul George’s steady playmaking. The Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard after his mouth was smashed up by teammate Serge Ibaka in Friday’s win over the Nuggets, used this impressive run to close the margin to [checks notes] ah, it says here 40 points? No, that simply cannot be right.

Mavs 77, Clippers 27 at the half. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that's the biggest halftime deficit in an NBA game during the shot-clock era, which started in 1954-55. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 27, 2020

Yikes. Well, an NBA team playing without its best player would be expected to struggle mightily on the road against another playoff-grade NBA team playing at full strength. And the Mavericks [checks notes again]—excuse me, it says here the Mavericks are playing without Kristaps Porzingis? And that in fact the Clippers are at home? Is someone double-checking these notes?

I’ve never seen anything like that before in the NBA and the Clippers are at home!😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 27, 2020

Well, if Magic Johnson says it’s real, it quite simply must be so. The third-quarter surge would not last, and the Clippers went on to lose 124-73. Looking good.

The Clippers' 51-point loss is their worst in team history. Their other 50-point loss came on December 2, 1988 at the SuperSonics.



This is the Mavericks' 2nd-largest win in franchise history. They won by 53 against the 76ers on Nov. 13, 2014. pic.twitter.com/PSGd0OV6EY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

It would be soothing to say, here, that every team has a bad night and it happens to the best of them, but it would also be false, as it has never happened before, not even to the very worst of them. The Clippers dumped longtime head coach Doc Rivers and allowed several solid rotation players—Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, JaMychal Green, Moe Harkless—to depart in free agency after flaming out embarrassingly in the bubble playoffs. This was done to fix their spectacularly rotten internal chemistry! Luckily, these revamped Clippers have cleared the air, emerging stronger and ready to take leadership in troubled times:

"I take full responsibility," Paul George. "… I take full ownership of that." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 27, 2020

Imagine how badly they would’ve lost to the hobbled and visiting and winless Dallas Mavericks if, ah, they’d kept the winningest coach in team history and those several good and useful players. It boggles the mind.