The Worst Tweets Of 2022

It was hard not to get sentimental while putting together this year’s worst tweets. Will Elon Musk’s whims lead to Twitter becoming completely unusable before the end of 2023, making this the final edition? Maybe, but also it might be time to sunset this feature anyway, because the bit’s growing stale and the only thing we’ve proven is that Darren Rovell is guaranteed to tweet something astonishing at least once per year.

Check back on our enthusiasm next December. For now, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 2022’s worst tweets, each one awful or weird in its own way. (You can find the 2021 edition here.)

I kind of can't believe there are intelligent people seriously suggesting the Raiders and Chargers could collude to fix the result of an NFL game. The results would be cataclysmic. We're talking class-action lawsuits, Congressional hearings, potential federal criminal charges. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 9, 2022

Suppose you think that school closures were a disastrous, invasion-of-Iraq magnitude (or perhaps greater) policy decision. Shouldn't that merit some further reflection? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 6, 2022

Change is coming and no one can stop it. pic.twitter.com/XGgR21THiO — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) January 10, 2022

Encanto is the best Disney since Moana but also its fifth movie in a row without a meaningful love story; decadence continues:https://t.co/Qr7oe9VLRp — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) January 11, 2022

It’s always wild when you think an artist has long since passed the peak of their career, and then they drop one of their biggest hits ever out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/lpfYhBRkDH — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) January 17, 2022 Obviously, the tweet of note here is Rovell’s.

Chipotle through delivery apps is a dangerous game. The burrito is always smaller and oftentimes not constructed as well if you don't get it in person. It's almost as though the accountability of you watching them make it has an impact. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 21, 2022

Here’s my message to @MLB and @MLBPA: STOP IT! Everybody CHILL! Spring Training should be starting RIGHT NOW. Americans have been through so much with COVID and we need the joy back in our lives. For the good of your country, put aside differences and PLAY BALL! — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 20, 2022

If George Orwell were alive today, his latest novel would be called “Canada”. — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 21, 2022

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Big picture what you are seeing in Ukraine — and maybe Taiwan too — is a conflict between people who believe in words, gestures, the blue check left wing journos of the world and people who believe in raw, physical power. The left wing of the Democratic party is anti-masculinity. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

It is now midnight and no one is moving as the two sides moving ever so closer — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 1, 2022

Hey baseball — fuck you! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 1, 2022

Via Awful Announcing

This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Freddie Freeman with a classy farewell to Atlanta and its passionate fanbase.

He may be gone, but he'll be forgotten. https://t.co/HsQSmo7kZC — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2022

.@ColinCowherd doesn't usually like to dunk on people but… pic.twitter.com/DjHjoLUX6D — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 16, 2022

Jimmy Johnson left the Cowboys on March 29, 1994. Bruce Arians left the Buccaneers on March 30, 2022. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 31, 2022

Avery Bradley be like pic.twitter.com/XJgIYPnRfP — Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) April 6, 2022

Nice to be massless on an airplane again! pic.twitter.com/K8lZ2nlIb4 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 24, 2022

The @nba needs rules that qualify voters who vote for awards. They took the vote away from voters who work for NBA teams, because a non ex NBA player or front office person who worked on team telecasts voted irrationally! So in doing that, a hoard of analytical robots vote now! pic.twitter.com/7pgT942NpV — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) April 28, 2022

10 years ago today, Howard Ratner cashed an INSANE parlay on 76ers – Celtics Game 7 in Uncut Gems 🤑



$155K ➡️ $1.2 MILLION 💰 pic.twitter.com/MsbgepIeuz — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 26, 2022

A week ago, while we were getting off a plane, my husband said something strange – "You know who's brave? Barry's brave."

I thought he was talking about an Irish friend of mine – "Huh?"

"No", he said – "Bari Weiss"

"Oh yeah," I said, "she's really brave." @bariweiss is a giant. — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) June 2, 2022

I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage. — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 19, 2022

Five best White players in pro hoops history? Name em. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 20, 2022

Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainment



Thank you 4 the miles you traveled



Thank you 4 the sacrifices



Thank you 4 the priceless business advice



Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon



You’re not perfect..but you’re forever a legend



🫡 pic.twitter.com/O3fvN4K2az — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2022

I can’t even lie – I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done. I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild. — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) August 11, 2022

You hear it all the time: You’re a “degenerate” if you are betting preseason NFL games.



But are you?



Bookmakers say there’s a reason why the sharps love it. There’s an argument to be made there is more value vs the regular seasonhttps://t.co/epD4KSFzX1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 11, 2022

Shoutout to the Buccaneers Front Office and Scouts for not drafting Matt Araiza. They took punter Jake Camarda just before the “Punt God” was taken. Now Araiza is out of a job. Lots of background work done during the pre-Draft process that doesn’t get any shine, but should today. — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) August 28, 2022

RIP to the queen, a great fan of horse racing and occasional visitor to the breeding farms of Kentucky. She also attended the 2007 Derby. https://t.co/fPezHtBVz8 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 8, 2022

ClutchPoints deleted the best Queen tweet of the day so here it is for everyone that missed it pic.twitter.com/FbSfsrfwJ1 — Blakey Buckeye (@BlakeyLocks) September 8, 2022

Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2022

That’s Howie Roseman and Jalen Reagor shaking hands. It was time to move on, and seems like both knew it. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/VvSt4HkKLi — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) September 19, 2022

Karl Marx was an anti-Jew who resented his paternal lineage of Rabbi’s and took up an intellectual countermovement that rejected God. Which is a rejection of the natural order… He wanted to be a European woman. If you follow him or any offshoot, you’re following a White woman. — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) October 10, 2022

Hey ESPN, we really didn't need to see video of the shit falling out of that horse's ass. Thank you. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 17, 2022

I certainly don't condone or defend the organizational rule Emu Udoka broke, costing him his Celts job. BUT STRICTLY FROM A BASKETBALL PERSPECTIVE, HE'S THE PERFECT COACH FOR THE NETS. Knows KD/Kyrie from his yr there as assistant. Knows BenSimmons from his yr as asst. in Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2022

To show you how much power the media has, Russ is coming off the bench for Pat bev ,walker and reaves … on any other team they would be 10th man or g league — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 4, 2022

Super strange that it’s only his mother speaking out. Mitchell Miller may or may not be a total asshole, may or may not deserve a shot in the NHL, but the only thing I can say for sure is that Isaiah’s mom is way way too loud & too involved https://t.co/vmSI2Cu7OJ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 8, 2022

I have a dumb question. If I bought bitcoins through FTX and FTX goes belly up where do they go?Like Bitcoins are finite right? Does anybody have access to them or are they just lost in the ether or something forever? #ddtg — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 9, 2022

This is the equivalent of trading Megan Rapinoe for Osama Bin Laden in 2004 pic.twitter.com/uQSm8DUtTw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2022

There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

Top 5 best PG ever 1A Curry 1B A.I 1C Magic 2 Isaiah 3 Russ 4 cp3 5 j kidd — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) December 14, 2022

I’m still waiting for Kylian Mbappe to impress me in this World Cup. Yes he attracts defenders, but speed & scoring potential are not enough. You have to purposefully dribble w/ directive control, create for yourself, & thus be a constant actual threat to the net t/o the tourney. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 18, 2022

Big move for @KariLake, she’s now favored in gambling odds to be elected governor of Arizona for the first time in her campaign. I told y’all my underdog parlay of Lake, Herschel & Oz was going to hit. All three are going to win. Latest poll in PA has Oz now down just 5 points. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 14, 2022

Comedy is now legal on Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022