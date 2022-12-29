Skip to contents
Year In Review

The Worst Tweets Of 2022

Samer Kalaf
11:31 AM EST on Dec 29, 2022
A closeup of Elon Musk's dumb face.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It was hard not to get sentimental while putting together this year’s worst tweets. Will Elon Musk’s whims lead to Twitter becoming completely unusable before the end of 2023, making this the final edition? Maybe, but also it might be time to sunset this feature anyway, because the bit’s growing stale and the only thing we’ve proven is that Darren Rovell is guaranteed to tweet something astonishing at least once per year.

Check back on our enthusiasm next December. For now, here’s a non-exhaustive list of 2022’s worst tweets, each one awful or weird in its own way. (You can find the 2021 edition here.)

Obviously, the tweet of note here is Rovell’s.
Via Awful Announcing

Recommended

The Worst Tweets Of 2021

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

To Think Of Soccer Is To Think Of Pelé

Soccer
0Comments
Ray Ratto

What Our Families Thought Of Defector In 2022

Year In Review
17Comments
Defector Staff

Once Again, Give The Gift Of Blogs (And A Beanie) This Holiday Season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference… but WITH a free beanie. Buy your friends and family a one-year gift subscription to Defector and you’ll not only get great blogs, but also a fashionable beanie to match. (We have so many leftover beanies from last year. Please take a beanie.)
Send a Gift Today

Hell Is Marvin Lewis: An Open Letter To Zac Taylor

Jamboroo
144Comments
Will Sennett

Can Golden State Stop Being Road Worriers?

NBA
16Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories