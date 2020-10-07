Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

The Titans Might Have Fucked Up Big-Time

Barry Petchesky
October 7, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 27: Head coach Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel speaks to his team on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans, smack dab in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak that required them to do things like “shut down their practice facility,” “hold no organized workouts,” and “for the love of god, don’t go near each other, don’t any of you understand how infection diseases work? It’s right there in the name,” appear to have held group workouts last week, according to a report (with photos!) by Paul Kuharsky.

The Titans, with 19 players and coaches having tested positive for COVID—most of them after these clandestine workouts—were already in trouble. The NFL is investigating the team for improper mask usage, and, according to media reports, players may have failed to report symptoms and contact with infected people. The league is not going to be thrilled with the news of these workouts, especially since it had to reshuffle multiple teams’ schedules to push Steelers-Titans back three weeks. And now, with two more positive tests popping up in Nashville today, Bills-Titans is no guarantee to be played this coming weekend, either.

Pro Football Talk quotes an NFL source who thinks the punishment for the Titans could be “historic,” and while my first instinct was to treat that as hyperbole from a league office that loves to talk tough, I’m no longer so sure it’s just talk. If this Titans outbreak is still raging and makes the team’s Week 5 game unplayable, will the NFL really want to—or be able to—accommodate another postponement, with the resultant ripple effects on the schedule screwing over other teams? Or might it just consider making the Titans forfeit games until they can get their shit together? There has never been a forfeit in NFL history, but these are strange times. And if one team is threatening the other owners’ bottom lines, they’re not likely to be particularly patient, or forgiving.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Finally, baseball’s night to shine.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Titans Might Have Fucked Up Big-Time

Defector Up All Night
Barry Petchesky

Former Kings Announcer Grant Napear Attempts A Comeback, But Shows He’s Learned Nothing

NBA
Patrick Redford

Internal Organs, Ranked

Underexplained Lists
Chris Thompson

Lawsuit Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape Set For Bench Trial

Soccer
Luis Paez-Pumar
See more stories