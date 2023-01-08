Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More
NFL

The Titans Are Now Available To Host The AFC Title Game

Ray Ratto
10:55 AM EST on Jan 8, 2023
Joshua Dobbs fumbles after being hit
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There’s good news in Nashville this morning, and it’s not just Vanderbilt’s dramatic late cover in a losing effort to Missouri. It’s the news that Nissan Stadium could potentially host the AFC Championship in three weeks due to the Titans’ late-season generosity in granting the AFC South division to, of all people, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While it was suggested earlier this week by some drool-drenched idiot that the neutral site for the AFC title game would likely be Indianapolis, the Titans had their own ideas, and all it took was taking the easier of two choices. Tennessee could either plow through a postseason jammed with superior teams in Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati, or it could take the infinitesimally easier path easier of losing its last seven games and get caught and passed by the worst team in the league over the past 15 years. At this moment, the Titans are mocking the Colts for having their stadium and city invaded by volleyball players the weekend of the title game, while they are free and clear to host the Chiefs, Bills or Bengals, or in a burst of madcap, all three simultaneously.

The Titans managed this extraordinary feat by chewing through three quarterbacks in those seven games, the last of which, Joshua Dobbs, managed the extraordinary feat of playing for three franchises this year. There are worse teams, to be sure. Chicago can and likely will finish their season with a 10-game losing streak by being the Bears against Minnesota. Arizona can close with a seven-gamer by allowing David Blough to face the San Francisco defense. And Indianapolis can do the same by losing to Houston, which had lost nine in a row before BEATING TENNESSEE, AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

And that last one is particularly instructive because this particular AFC South will have the second-worst aggregate record in league history—23-43-2, with a combined record outside the division of 12-32. This is a ziggurat of collective equine product that tends to reduce the Jaguars’ accomplishment of making the postseason for the second time since the end of the second Bush administration. I mean, the Jags made one of the largest comebacks in NFL history after the Urban Meyer pageant of career cannibalism, and hats off to them for that, but the bar they had to clear to overcome the radiation poisoning of Ol’ Urbs seems slightly more modest given the rest of the field.

But while the Texans were so unutterably rancid that they even fired the noted Cheez-It with ears Jack Easterby before it ended, and the Colts so dreadful that they closed the gap between Jim Irsay and his dad for worst owner in league history, it took the Titans and their preposterous spent balloon of a season to slap the moldy blackberry atop this pudding of competitive death. The only thing the Titans accomplished other than reducing Derrick Henry’s career by one fruitless game was covering as a six-point underdog.

Well, that, and entertaining the nation by being your avuncular hosts for Chiefs-Bills in three weeks and handing out T-shirts to the visiting sucker . . .  err, fans that read, “All Things Being Equal, We’d Prefer The Volleyball.”

Correction (11:38 a.m. ET): A previous version of this blog put Bears-Vikings in Minnesota. It’s in Chicago.

Recommended

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling This Morning?

Ray Ratto

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Lions’ Playoff Hopes Are No More

NFL
9Comments
Lauren Theisen

The Miracle Texans Screw Themselves Out Of The No. 1 Pick

NFL
37Comments
Ray Ratto
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More

Nyheim Hines Returns Two Kicks For TDs In Bills’ First Game After Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest

NFL
39Comments
Lauren Theisen

Jaguars Junction: Week 18

NFL
74Comments
Hamilton Nolan

See more stories