The World Series is about to start. Hurray! Here’s the plan.

We, meaning some smattering of Defector staffers and Defector commenters, will settle in at about 8:00 p.m. EDT to watch this dang baseball game. We will consume exactly two beers, and we will talk about the game together in the comment section below. Perhaps we will eat something if we get hungry.

Simple enough, right? See you down there.