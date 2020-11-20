Skip to contents
Sports Highlight Of The Day

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Person Who Laughs So Hard She Sounds Like A Robot

Samer Kalaf
November 20, 2020 1:17 pm
Image via @roquey4/TikTok

While I’d like to claim that we all have a friend whose laugh is so distinctive that the laugh itself provokes more laughter, maybe that assumption is wrong. If you do, it’s a wonderful bonus whenever you make a joke. You’ll feel like the best comedian in the world. If you aren’t fortunate enough to have a friend like that, live vicariously through this video of two pals hanging out before one of them laughs so hard that she creates a newly discovered sound.

@roquey4

Glad to know she thinks so highly of me 😍 @tatumm.lovee #prank #funny #JingleJangleWithMe

♬ original sound – Roquey

To find this inoffensive and unremarkable joke so funny—that is truly living. And the friend recording the video must feel like a million bucks, like the greatest act in existence, to make their audience double over and start talking like they’re using voice manipulation software on an episode of Dateline.

A friend with a laugh like this should be recognized for their achievements. It is not an annoyance, but a gift that this woman can reach a level of laughter which resembles Optimus Prime in his death throes. Appreciate the joy—unless you have to work in an office with them every day.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

