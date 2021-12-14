Skip to contents
Sports Highlight Of The Day

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Roma Teen Pretending He Scored A Goal

Laura Wagner
3:48 PM EST on Dec 14, 2021
Afena-Gyan celebrating in front of ref.
Screenshot/CBS Sports

During stoppage time of Roma’s 2-0 win over Serie A bottom-dweller Spezia yesterday, 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan went from celebrating a goal to getting a scolding from a very annoyed José Mourinho in the span of a minute.

In the 93rd minute, Afena-Gyan clearly used his arm to settle the ball in the box, setting up a goal. It was immediately ruled a handball but Afena-Gyan either somehow missed the call as he ran toward the sideline where the ref was raising his arm or he pretended he missed the call in order to bask in the glory of his goal. (Who can blame him really?) The ref then ruled the intentional handball a yellow, Afena-Gyan’s second of the game, and he was sent off—all while Mourinho yelled and gestured wildly on the sideline.

After the game, Mourinho declined to address the refereeing and focused on his side: “We are a bit of a naive team, we are certainly not aggressive, and yet we still have this tally of yellow cards.”

Recommended

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is: Fast Reindeer

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

I Am Certain Amtrak’s New Vaccine Plan Will Go Great

Life's Rich Pageant
0Comments
Albert Burneko

Here’s The December Selection For Defector Reads A Book

Defector Reads A Book
9Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman

Give the gift of blogs (again) this holiday season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference, for your friends and family. Every gift subscription bought for one year of access includes a free Defector beanie—for you or your gift recipient.
Send a Gift Today

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Roma Teen Pretending He Scored A Goal

Sports Highlight Of The Day
9Comments
Laura Wagner

ESPN Boldly Asks: What If These Two Generational Athletes Were Just Average Athletes?

MLB
44Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories