The Rangers May No Longer Lead The League In Friendship

Did you know NHL training camps have opened? It’s true! Though it may feel far too soon for hockey to be back in our lives, there’s nothing to be done about the passage of time. (Trust me, I’ve tried.) But at least we can ease back into it with some harmless fun. Teams are doing all sorts of social-media-friendly get-to-know-you activities, among them the New York Rangers, who are being asked to name their best friends.

The Rangers, as you might remember, led the league in friendship last year, which is nice though maybe not as useful a category to lead as, say, “5-on-5 scoring.” The, uh, robust and passionate Kreibanejad shipping community will be thrilled to know that their lads are still pals, even if Chris Kreider needs to work on his spelling of Zibanejabedajad [sic].

Other players are wife guys, or claim their best friends are their kids. But intraroster friendship isn’t limited to the first line. Here’s defenseman K’Andre Miller, announcing to the world his deep and lasting and one would assume mutual friendship with forward Alexis Lafreniere:

And here’s Lafreniere, returning the fav… oh. Oh no.

Why would the Rangers do this exercise! You never wanna make a guy put himself out there without knowing for sure that he’s not gonna be left hanging. Like, I only feel confident in saying here that Samer is my best friend in the whole world because I’m certain he’ll say the same. Right, Samer?

Samer?