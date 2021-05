Good news for Packers fans who are still sweating over the possibility that Aaron Rodgers may be in the process of forcing his way off the team: you’ve got nothing to worry about anymore! If Rodgers wants to walk out the door, that’s fine, because as of today Green Bay has a much better option at QB:

Packers are giving veteran QB Blake Bortles a one-year deal, per source. https://t.co/pXxVl6DXf6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Some fanbases just have all the luck.

