Skip to contents
Podcasts

The Ocean Of Time And The Lighter Side Of Extinction, With Peter Brannen

David Roth
4:27 PM EDT on May 27, 2021
This is a photo of a rock formation in Oman, I just thought it looked neat.
Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

Science: It’s real, and it’s out there happening every day, and I personally do not understand it. It seems important, for sure, and lord knows there was a time in my life, back when I was little and when The End Of Everything seemed a little less imminent, when I thought science was the coolest thing imaginable. But once my childhood fascination with dinosaurs and volcanoes and the planets was replaced with actual science-related homework that moment passed decisively. At this point, it may well be too late for me to have a more profound understanding of how our natural world works than the current wary incomprehension I bring to the topic, but this doesn’t make any of it any less interesting or worth knowing about.

It was with that in mind that we invited the writer Peter Brannen, author of the righteous book The Ends Of The World, onto the podcast. That book is about the extinction-level events that our planet has not just endured but survived, which is one of those topics that you might prefer seem a little less urgent; our conversation was more about cosmic insignificance, deep time, huge oysters, and evil-seeming prehistoric fish. And I guess also we got Dino Radja in there as well.

These sorts of conversations are bracing by definition. Some things are just difficult to get your head around, and it may just be that someone who sweats out a blog about How I Am Upset Re: The Mets for three days is not equipped to think in terms of eons and epochs. But it is all easier to get once you lean into the bafflement and insignificance, oddly, and Brannen proved a brilliant and patient guide. I really did feel like I learned something not just about what our world has gone through and is currently going through, but about how to contextualize all that trouble. And while he is right that the scientific name doesn’t really roll off the tongue, the idea of the Cleveland Dunkleosteus mixing it up in the American League Central honestly works pretty well once you know what a Dunkleosteus looks like.

The non-scientific portion of the podcast was similarly bracing, if for the usual goofy reasons. An opportunity to remember Dino Radja opened into a recollection of the last truly shitty Celtics teams, and stars-of-convenience like Blue Edwards and Todd Day. A consideration of the baseball equivalent to A Big Boy Touchdown in football delivered an opportunity to remember great catcher stolen base attempts that we have known. A tragic construction accident was repurposed to offer the delightful thought of just having two hands full of useless gawky ring fingers. In matters big and small, it’s about making the best out of the difficult questions life throws at you, even if it comes down to just making up the answer that amuses you most.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that at Stitcher, or through Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you might get your podcasts. If you’d like to listen to an ad-free version of the podcast, you can do so on Stitcher Premium; a free month of Stitcher Premium can be yours if you use the promotional code “DISTRACT.” Thank you as always for your support.

David Roth

Editor/co-owner/flannel doofus at Defector, co-host of The Distraction.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Real Madrid’s Past Killed Zinedine Zidane’s Future

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF against Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on May 22, 2021.

Baylor Cop Told Football Player She Wanted Sexual Assault Investigation “Taken Care Of Quietly For The Football Team Members”

College Football
Kelsey McKinney
a baylor bears football helmet sits on some grass

The Ocean Of Time And The Lighter Side Of Extinction, With Peter Brannen

Podcasts
David Roth
This is a photo of a rock formation in Oman, I just thought it looked neat.

The Phoenix Mercury Need This Brittney Griner Every Night

WNBA
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury attempts a free-throw shot against the Seattle Storm during game three of the WNBA Western Conference Finals at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

See more stories