Skip to contents
Horse Racing

The Neigh-t The Lights Went Out

Dan McQuade
10:35 AM EST on Nov 11, 2021
A horse track that's all dark except from the reflection from the scoreboard

Horse racing, a sport where the government pays massive sums of money to have horses killed, is at it again! The current source of horse remorse came Tuesday at Grants Pass Downs, a track in Oregon. The final race of the Grants Pass fall event was scheduled for fillies and mares three years and older. It lasted about 10 seconds before the lights went out.

“The lights just went off,” track announcer Jason Beem said. “I’ve got no clue what’s going on and hopefully everybody is staying safe out there, because we can’t see a thing.”

Yikes! The horses continued around the track, but when they came down the home stretch two of them were missing jockeys. Per the track, all the horses are OK. Those two jockeys that fell off, however, were hospitalized. Patrick Henry Jr. and Alex Anaya were released Wednesday. The race was ruled a no contest. Beem called it an “absolutely terrifying situation.”

Also terrifying: What if this were to happen again? Grants Pass Downs has not said what caused it, and perhaps were not sure. The track told KDRV-TV they “did not think the issue stemmed from a power outage.” The scoreboard remained illuminated, as did other electrical systems at the track.

Like last week’s incident at the Breeders Cup, gamblers kind of got screwed here. Those with multi-race tickets going into the final event were declared winners, per Thoroughbred Daily News, which diluted the betting pool:

Race 11 on Nov. 9 at the small southern Oregon oval carried outsized implications for bettors. It was the culminating race in a jackpot Pick 5 that had carried over with $51,211 in the pool, and the bet was expected to attract several hundred thousand additional dollars in new wagers. When the race ended up being declared a “no contest,” that bet was calculated as an “all” payout for the final leg, substantially reducing the pari-mutuel winnings.

This is gambling for you: Even when everyone’s a winner, somehow everyone ends up a loser too.

Drew Magary’s The Night The Lights Went Out is available now anywhere books are sold.

Dan McQuade

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Scorebug Inflation Must Be Stopped

Media Meltdowns
45Comments
Lauren Theisen

Thank You To Andrew Wiggins For Reminding Me That Karl-Anthony Towns Exists

NBA
57Comments
Chris Thompson
Free turkey from ButcherBox

Be Thankful For Free Turkey

You want high-quality, great-tasting meat and seafood conveniently delivered to your door? ButcherBox has you covered. And here's something to be extra thankful for – a free, all-natural, 10-14 lb turkey with your first order.
Turkey Me

The Neigh-t The Lights Went Out

Horse Racing
37Comments
Dan McQuade

Witnesses To Killing Of Peyton Ham By Maryland Cop Come Forward, Call It Murder

Policing
103Comments
Dave McKenna

See more stories