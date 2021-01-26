The Dread Pirate Of The UFC Has Escaped Dana White’s Justice … For Now

Last weekend’s UFC 257 card sold like hotcakes, with over one million fans around the world buying the pay-per-view and settling in to see Conor McGregor’s ass hit the canvas. However, the real bout of concern was Dana White’s crusade against the UFC pirate, an illegal streamer White claimed to have gotten the drop on. Teams of operators stood by outside the streamer’s house, per White, prepared to bring him to justice for his heinous crime of bringing free bloodsport to the people. Would he really still try to stream?

White thankfully gave everyone an update after the main card ended. In an address to the media, the tomato-red fight promoter claimed that the pirate had not only not streamed the PPV, he had given his legions of would-be intellectual property thieves guidance on how to walk down the righteous path:

He put out a statement that night. He said, ‘I will not be streaming the McGregor vs. Poirier anymore. But I will show you how to buy it legally.’ And now his whole streaming service has been deleted and it’s gone. Disappeared. One down, and a shitload to go. And who you are, guy that did this, good move. We had you, pal. I don’t know if he knew something or what, but we had you. And all you had to do was pop up that stream and you were in big trouble. He did the right thing. MMA Fighting

Almost immediately, fight fans noticed that the alleged statement of reformation was nowhere to be found. None of the big streaming sites posted anything, and the quote White attributed to the pirate was nowhere to be found. Surely White wouldn’t lie to fans?

so this was dana’s “guy” and this is all that happened pic.twitter.com/ypbEVf3lbi — Thomas🏝🦧 (@RoeJogan1) January 24, 2021

Ah, well. Teaching people how to use a VPN to steal UFC 257 for free isn’t exactly the same as showing people how to pay for the card, in fact it is the exact opposite. It does seem that the pirate was so spooked he deleted his entire Discord server, so fight fans who don’t want to shell out $65 in the future will have to take the incredibly prohibitive step of joining a different, identical Discord. Justice has been served.