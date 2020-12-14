Skip to contents
MLB

The Cleveland Baseball Team Is Already Making A Big Mess Of Their Own Name Change

Chris Thompson
December 14, 2020 4:46 pm
Fans hold up a Chief Wahoo sign at a Cleveland baseball game.
Photo: David Maxwell/Getty Images

One would hope that the Cleveland Baseball Team’s attempt at a less racist rebranding would be less suggestive of a rotten, terminally cynical corporate culture than everything that came before that effort. Before now, the team was holding onto an insensitive nickname and a hideous logo, and yet they’ve found a way to turn the very act of being rid of those things into a dragged-out festival of brutal self-injury.

The world learned three things today, as the organization rolled out the details of its rebranding. First, it learned that the people in charge of the Cleveland Baseball Team do not know how to spell “Cleveland”:

Second: Controlling owner Paul Dolan, in brainstorming new names for the team, is almost literally turning the big dial that says “RACISM” and waiting to see how the crowd reacts:

Third, and most importantly: Not only is the organization putting off the formal rebranding for more than a year, but they plan to continue to use and sell merchandise featuring both the “Indians” name and the Chief Wahoo logo. The explanation for this baffling and indefensible decision has to do with “honoring [their] past.” But not to worry: The team plans to use the proceeds from sales of shirts, hats, and jackets featuring a racist caricature of a Native American man to benefit Native Americans.

So, ah, if Dolan and the organization believe that the name is offensive and should change, but it’s not offensive enough to change immediately and can still be sold on merch … do they actually believe the name is offensive?

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

What’s Known About Florida Basketball Player Keyontae Johnson’s On-Court Collapse

College Basketball
Patrick Redford
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators dribbles the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second round of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rooting For Sheffield United Must Suck Incredible Amounts Of Ass Right Now

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United is fouled by Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton and Sheffield United at St Mary's Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Southampton, England. A limited number of spectators (2000) are welcomed back to stadiums to watch elite football across England. This was following easing of restrictions on spectators in tiers one and two areas only.

The Cleveland Baseball Team Is Already Making A Big Mess Of Their Own Name Change

MLB
Chris Thompson
Fans hold up a Chief Wahoo sign at a Cleveland baseball game.

And On The Seventh Day, God Peed

NFL
Patrick Redford
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 13: Diontae Spencer #11 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring an 83-yard punt-return touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
See more stories