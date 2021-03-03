Skip to contents
This Is So Stupid

The Bucks’ Hand Sanitizer Cam Is Very Interactive

Laura Wagner
March 3, 2021 6:16 pm
Image via @IJamEcono/Twitter

COVID-19 has forced teams and leagues to get creative about how to engage fans while remaining safe. With this—and possibly other things—in mind, the Milwaukee Bucks came up their new gimmick, the Hand Sanitizer Cam.

In the spirit of the Kiss Cam, Dance Cam, and other Cams designed to fill breaks in gameplay by panning to people in the crowd in hopes they’ll follow the instructions—when in reality they typically just point at themselves on the jumbotron for everyone else to see—the Hand Sanitizer Cam aims to get fans excited and involved. These folks are thrilled!

Some fans seemed confused about how exactly they were supposed to react to an animated bottle of hand sanitizer that helpfully and methodically delivered spurts of liquid. These guys took it in stride:

That’s some good clean fun!

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

