The Average Interception Is About 10 Tweets, With Ben Rothenberg

Giri Nathan and Samer Kalaf
12:58 PM EST on Jan 26, 2022
Illustration by Tara Jacoby

Loathsome Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t officially retired, but he seems to have one foot out the door. We figured that would be a good prompt to speak to tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, who for years has been inundated by angry messages intended for the NFL player. If there was a Steelers game on and Big Ben was fucking up, Regular Ben would bear the brunt of it. In a way, it’s given Rothenberg a direct psychic link to the Steelers’ week-to-week performance, even if he never asked for this.

Rothenberg also discusses the security guard who somehow thought he was Roethlisberger in real life, disappointment at a car rental, the baby pics sent to him by Steelers fans, and the darker side of being mistaken for the quarterback online.

The transcript for the episode can be found here. Do us a favor: If you read the transcript instead of downloading and listening, go ahead and give us a review when you’re done.

You can subscribe to Namedropping on AppleSpotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Here’s our RSS feed. Email us at namedropping@defector.com, or follow us on Instagram. Thanks for listening.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

