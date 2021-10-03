Tech Companies, Ranked By The Skill Of People Wearing Their T-Shirts At The Climbing Gym

There is a lot to love about San Francisco, and a lot I miss since moving across the Bay, but it’s also the sort of place where people wear Facebook t-shirts out in public. Because San Francisco is never in a state of what anyone could credibly call “t-shirt weather,” I mostly noticed this at the climbing gym. I do not begrudge anyone for repping their place of work, because it’s ultimately a losing game, but it’s hard not to be rude when a Palantir guy is grunting his way through a V6 for all of the gym to hear.

Over the years of climbing alongside and with scores of tech workers, I have kept an overdeveloped running tally in my head of the climbing levels of various shirt-wearers. The connections between gym climbing and tech are not insignificant. Google has a bouldering wall in their new Boulder office, as well as walls in their Seattle and Mountain View hubs. Brooklyn Boulders outposts in Chicago and Massachusetts have coworking spaces attached, which do not cater explicitly to tech workers, though they might as well. At a basic material level, gym memberships cost money, and tech salaries are big.

Now that I no longer live in San Francisco, the density of tech t-shirts at the gym is 90 percent lower. Therefore the evaluation process is complete, and I can move on from maintaining this inexplicably rigorous ranking system in my head. I have collected all the necessary data to issue the following list: