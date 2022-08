As someone who has been blogging about sports on the internet for a decade now (gulp) I am somewhat shocked that this is never something that rose to my notice until today:

Imagine getting paid $6M/year to speak on television, and you have no idea that the word "neither" exists. pic.twitter.com/zWR5qm7Rq6 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 17, 2022

What the fuck is going on with this guy? He can’t just keep getting away with this!

