The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is Donald Trump Being Driven Around Like A Virus-Ridden, Haunted-House Animatronic

Driving around in the car like a big boy: It’s just what the doctor ordered. Well, besides a round of the steroid dexamethasone and continued doses of the antiviral remdesivir. It must be a welcome albeit short break from what must be a boring stay at Walter Reed General Hospital. Just look at him go:

Trump drives by the press and supporters outside Walter Reed hospital. pic.twitter.com/3phtKthqTH — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) October 4, 2020

According to CBS News, “the motorcade left around 5:20 p.m. and looped around for a few minutes before he returned.” Extra valor is due to the person driving the car containing a president afflicted with COVID-19. Thank you, sir!