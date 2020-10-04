Skip to contents
The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is Donald Trump Being Driven Around Like A Virus-Ridden, Haunted-House Animatronic

Giri Nathan
October 4, 2020
Donald Trump is visible through the window of his car.
Screengrab via CNN

Driving around in the car like a big boy: It’s just what the doctor ordered. Well, besides a round of the steroid dexamethasone and continued doses of the antiviral remdesivir. It must be a welcome albeit short break from what must be a boring stay at Walter Reed General Hospital. Just look at him go:

According to CBS News, “the motorcade left around 5:20 p.m. and looped around for a few minutes before he returned.” Extra valor is due to the person driving the car containing a president afflicted with COVID-19. Thank you, sir!

Giri Nathan

Staff Writer

