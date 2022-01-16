Skip to contents
Someone In Buffalo Threw A Dildo On The Field

Dan McQuade
11:05 AM EST on Jan 16, 2022
Kendrick Bourne points at a dildo on the field
Yeah, the Bills routed the Patriots 47-17 last night in the playoffs, a simply thrilling victory for most everyone outside of metropolitan Boston. Great stuff. But did you see the dildo?

The real greatest moment last night came after a touchdown by the Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne: Someone threw a dildo into the end zone.

Video via CBS; edited by me, obviously (CBS did not pause and zoom in on the dildo)

My favorite part of this clip is how, after catching a touchdown down 30 points, Kendrick Bourne immediately sees the dildo in the end zone, points at it and complains to a referee about it. Did he want him to throw a flag on the Bills for the fan’s dildo toss? Maybe! What if that had gotten the Patriots back into the game? Now I’m wishing there had been a flag.

If you’re wondering … yes, this is a Buffalo tradition. Amy’s Place, wings, cold weather, and dildos.

