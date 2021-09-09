Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

Skip to contents
4:21 PM EDT on Sep 9, 2021
Ryan Harvey/Flickr

The NFL season kicks off tonight, which means your fantasy football team is set and ready to go. So let’s see it!

Did you get who you wanted in the first round? Did you stack elite receivers early, or did you reach for one of the few dependable backs? Is it time to start treating drafting QBs like you would TEs? Who were your steals and bargains? Did you even bother drafting a kicker or are you going to stream them?

In the comments below*, please tell us about your fantasy team. We and everyone else can’t wait to hear all about it.

*Obviously, only our “pal” and above subscribers can comment. So if you’d like to be able to comment on Defector, consider upgrading your subscription.

Barry Petchesky

Deputy editor

