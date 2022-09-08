Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

Folks! Oh, folks. Bills-Rams kicks off tonight, but true fans know the real season began at your fantasy football draft. And we want to see how you did.

Did you get the guys you wanted? How long did you wait to take a quarterback? Who did you reach for, because you’ve got a feeling? Who do you just know is going to disappoint you again? Sure there are some talented rookies, but do you really think they’re going to contribute right away?

In the comments below*, please tell us about your fantasy team. We and everyone else can’t wait to hear all about it.

