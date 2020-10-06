Settle In For This NBA Finals, WNBA Finals And Postseason Baseball Open Thread

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for, folks. Can an aging basketball legend win a fourth championship alongside a young, lanky, unguardable superstar? Or will they be thwarted by unlikely, injury-riddled opponents? The only way to find out is to watch Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart in tonight’s decisive WNBA Finals Game 3 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. We will, however, let you talk about other sports in here, too. Join a bunch of Defector staffers below in this NBA Finals Game 4/WNBA Finals Game 3/baseball open thread. It will be a long night, so grab some snacks. I, personally, have just housed 25 raspberries of dubious quality.