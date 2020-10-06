Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Settle In For This NBA Finals, WNBA Finals And Postseason Baseball Open Thread

Maitreyi Anantharaman
October 6, 2020
Breanna Stewart #30, Sue Bird #10, and Natasha Howard #6 of the Seattle Storm look on during the second half of Game Two of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces at Feld Entertainment Center on October 04, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida.
Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for, folks. Can an aging basketball legend win a fourth championship alongside a young, lanky, unguardable superstar? Or will they be thwarted by unlikely, injury-riddled opponents? The only way to find out is to watch Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart in tonight’s decisive WNBA Finals Game 3 between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. We will, however, let you talk about other sports in here, too. Join a bunch of Defector staffers below in this NBA Finals Game 4/WNBA Finals Game 3/baseball open thread. It will be a long night, so grab some snacks. I, personally, have just housed 25 raspberries of dubious quality.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Settle In For This NBA Finals, WNBA Finals And Postseason Baseball Open Thread

Defector Up All Night
Maitreyi Anantharaman

Eddie Van Halen Shredded My Teenage Dirtball Face Off

Music
Dave McKenna

Diego Schwartzman Is Going Deep At The French Open

Tennis
Giri Nathan

Lawyers For Cop Who Shoved Masai Ujiri Claim He Was Trying To Stop Another Munich Massacre

NBA
Patrick Redford
See more stories