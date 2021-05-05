Skip to contents
Senators Week

Senate Committees, Ranked

Laura Wagner
May 5, 2021 4:44 pm
A Senate Judiciary Committee ready to discuss prohibition enforcement, Washington, circa 1925.
Photo: FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There are currently 24 Senate Committees. Here they are, ranked from best to worst:

  1. Environment and Public Works
  2. Joint Committee on the Library
  3. Budget
  4. Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
  5. Appropriations
  6. Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry
  7. Select Committee on Ethics
  8. Special Committee on Aging
  9. Indian Affairs
  10. Commerce, Science, and Transportation
  11. Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
  12. Judiciary
  13. Veteran Affairs
  14. Joint Economic Committee
  15. Small Business and Entrepreneurship
  16. Joint Committee on Printing
  17. Joint Committee on Taxation
  18. Finance
  19. Energy and Natural Resources
  20. Foreign Relations
  21. Select Committee on Intelligence
  22. Armed Services
  23. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
  24. Getting hit by the U.S. Capitol subway car
  25. Rules and Administration

