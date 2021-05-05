Senate Committees, Ranked

There are currently 24 Senate Committees. Here they are, ranked from best to worst:
- Environment and Public Works
- Joint Committee on the Library
- Budget
- Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
- Appropriations
- Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry
- Select Committee on Ethics
- Special Committee on Aging
- Indian Affairs
- Commerce, Science, and Transportation
- Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
- Judiciary
- Veteran Affairs
- Joint Economic Committee
- Small Business and Entrepreneurship
- Joint Committee on Printing
- Joint Committee on Taxation
- Finance
- Energy and Natural Resources
- Foreign Relations
- Select Committee on Intelligence
- Armed Services
- Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
- Getting hit by the U.S. Capitol subway car
- Rules and Administration