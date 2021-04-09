Segments That Are In Every Episode Of ‘Aerial America’

In no particular order:

“Here’s the state capitol!”

“Here’s a long shot of a pretty coastline!”

“Here’s an old flour mill where one of America’s biggest corporate monopolies began!”

“Your dad’s favorite musician was born in THIS house!”

“Here’s the bigggggg city!”

“Here’s State U! Famous alums include Sonny Bono!”

[solemn voice] “This stone in a vast field marks the spot where many Native Americans were horribly massacred.”

“Here’s an empty NFL stadium!”

“This is one of America’s angriest prisons.”

“This used to be a mountain before it was leveled for the sweet, black coal within. Many environmentalists say this is bad.”

“Mormons!”

“Here’s an ancient mound whose origins are unknown!”

“This town used to have a population of 200,000. Today? Eight.”

“These mountains are beautiful, but also DANGEROUS.”

“Tourists from all over the world love to cross this bridge, on foot or by car!”

“This barren landscape is actually one of the most productive oil fields in the state!”

“Look at ALL that corn!”

“Here’s a statue of a guy!”

“Actor Robert Redford owns much of this land.”