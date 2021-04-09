Segments That Are In Every Episode Of ‘Aerial America’

In no particular order:
- “Here’s the state capitol!”
- “Here’s a long shot of a pretty coastline!”
- “Here’s an old flour mill where one of America’s biggest corporate monopolies began!”
- “Your dad’s favorite musician was born in THIS house!”
- “Here’s the bigggggg city!”
- “Here’s State U! Famous alums include Sonny Bono!”
- [solemn voice] “This stone in a vast field marks the spot where many Native Americans were horribly massacred.”
- “Here’s an empty NFL stadium!”
- “This is one of America’s angriest prisons.”
- “This used to be a mountain before it was leveled for the sweet, black coal within. Many environmentalists say this is bad.”
- “Mormons!”
- “Here’s an ancient mound whose origins are unknown!”
- “This town used to have a population of 200,000. Today? Eight.”
- “These mountains are beautiful, but also DANGEROUS.”
- “Tourists from all over the world love to cross this bridge, on foot or by car!”
- “This barren landscape is actually one of the most productive oil fields in the state!”
- “Look at ALL that corn!”
- “Here’s a statue of a guy!”
- “Actor Robert Redford owns much of this land.”