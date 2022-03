Listen, we all love the charm of an old-school ballpark that eschews the trappings of technology and luxury in favor of character and history. But also: Mama mia, loogit this screen!

Here’s how the new giant screen at the Tokyo Dome looks. It’s 125.6 metres in length. pic.twitter.com/thzRn14o90 — Mark Pickering マ-ク 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_MarkPickering) March 2, 2022

Oh, you wish you had a screen like that in your house? Well, I wish my house was that screen.

