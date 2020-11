The world’s second-dumbest man has put the world’s dumbest man, who asked for $20,000 a day, in charge of his legal challenge against the democratic process. The Defector legal desk is here to see how that’s going.

Update from U.S. district court in Williamsport, Pa., one of the Trump campaign's last stands:



GIULIANI: “I’m not sure what 'opacity' means. It probably means you can see.”



JUDGE BRANN: “It means you can’t.” — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 17, 2020

Judge asks Rudy if the complaint pleads fraud. He says it does. Then suggests it doesn't. Then says it should be 'interpreted' as charging fraud. Then he says it doesn't plead fraud with particularity. Then he says it doesn't plead fraud. Then he says it pleads a 'plan or scheme' — Tony Webster (@webster) November 17, 2020

“Maybe I don't understand what you mean by strict scrutiny” is not a phase your attorney should say (a) ever, and (b) especially before a federal judge — Tony Webster (@webster) November 17, 2020

Brann: "What standard of review should I apply?"



Giuliani: "I think the normal one." — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) November 17, 2020

Giuliani says the campaign has lots of evidence of election problems, so the court should definitely hold a hearing, but also he doesn't want to burden the court with all of this evidence. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

OMG. Judge just now asks Giuliani and other Trump lawyers "you are asking me to throw out" many thousands of votes, "can you tell me how this result can even possibly be justified?" After a long pause, Giuliani…does not answer the question. Just repeats his fraud allegations — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 17, 2020

Seems like he’s got this one under control.

