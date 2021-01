.@ChrisHoltmann tries to help a reporter unmute his mic in the virtual presser. 😂



"I can't seem to — There's Rob. Rob? Ope. You — It looks like it's muted now, Rob. You had it not muted… Now it's muted… Now it's not muted."



We've all been there, @OhioStateHoops. pic.twitter.com/31nJTjr8M6