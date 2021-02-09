Skip to contents
Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Nearly Point-Blank At 70 MPH

Giri Nathan
February 9, 2021 6:22 pm
Alex de Minaur hits Tennys Sandgreen with a tennis shot.

Alex de Minaur smoked Tennys Sandgren in the chest from some 20 feet away, on match point, in a rout Tuesday at the Australian Open, with no discernible apology. Far be it from me to give an extraneous shit about a doofy Pizzagater, but watching in real time I was startled by this move from the mild-mannered de Minaur, who won 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

Then came the backstory: Sandgren had pinged him in the back earlier in the set. It was a revenge story, best told via high-def, court-level video.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Good matches on tonight.

