Report: Kyrie Irving, Not A Normal Person, To Lead Us Into Tomorrow

Was Kyrie Irving going to be a “normal person” and decline his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season? Or was he going to “lead us into tomorrow” and pick up his player option for the 2022-23 season? Many basketball fans were pondering this question, in exactly these terms. But only one reporter could inform the world of Irving’s choice in a timely and incomprehensible fashion. The Athletic’s Shams Charania clearly respects Irving’s ability to throw simple thoughts into a Vitamix. In a real “game recognize game” scenario, the pre-eminent stylist in hoops scoops took a seat and let the wisdom of his subject stand alone:

Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” https://t.co/rpiS8YkSZI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

This reporter has made a habit of uncritically transcribing Kyrie’s thoughts on topics that actually matter, so he might as well do the same for a contract update. Tonally, Charania (disembodied cop-speak) and Irving (conspiratorial Instagram rambling) make for a potent match. But what’s the funniest possible voice we could add to this extremely dumb news cycle?

This is not what happened at all. Unless Kyrie himself told you that, which I know he didn’t, you literally made that shit up.



Kyrie chose to stay to honor his commitment with KD and to continue playing with the Nets. It’s what he wanted. And after this season he can reevaluate. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 28, 2022

Ah, there it is.