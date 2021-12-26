Skip to contents
NFL

Report: Cole Beasley Running Around Like An Asshole

Tom Ley
2:46 PM EST on Dec 26, 2021
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver and strident anti-vaxx moron Cole Beasley is not participating in his team’s game against the Patriots today. That is because he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and was subsequently placed in the NFL’s health and safety protocols. Though Beasley nearly made it through the entire regular season without missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test, it seems that he was busy being as big of a dipshit as possible during those weeks.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported today that Beasley has been racking up fines throughout the season for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 rules:

Beasley could have received these fines for any number of violations. He could have been refusing to wear his mask inside team facilities, or using the weight room while his vaccinated teammates were in there, or going out to Dave & Buster’s with the entire receiving corps. Though it’s not clear which rules Beasley specifically broke, the sheer amount of fines he’s paid indicates that he’s been pretty brazen about ignoring the league’s safety protocols and putting those around him at greater risk.

Earlier this season, Beasley made comments in which he said that he that wants all players to be safe and touted the effectiveness of the league’s pre-vaccine 2020 protocols. If it’s hard to square what he said then with the fact that he seems to be boldly and repeatedly ignoring those very same protocols in 2021, it’s only because you need to be reminded that Beasley is an empty-headed mediocrity who has never had or expressed a single coherent thought about any of this shit. He’s just a dumb asshole who sucks.

Recommended

Buffalo Bills: Hey Everyone, Listen To This Huge Dumbass We Employ

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

It’s Cruel To Make The Jaguars Keep Playing Football

NFL
11Comments
Dan McQuade

Report: Cole Beasley Running Around Like An Asshole

NFL
45Comments
Tom Ley

Give the gift of blogs (again) this holiday season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference, for your friends and family. Every gift subscription bought for one year of access includes a free Defector beanie—for you or your gift recipient.
Send a Gift Today

Kemba Walker Came Back From Exile And Thrived

NBA
7Comments
Giri Nathan

Manchester City Is Swinging The Sword

Soccer
18Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories