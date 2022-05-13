Skip to contents
MLB

Renaissance Man Nick Gordon Put On A Show

Kelsey McKinney
9:10 AM EDT on May 13, 2022
Umpire Chris Segal #96 laughs as he checks the throwing hand of Nick Gordon #1 of the Minnesota Twins for foreign substances.
David Berding/Getty Images

I added Nick Gordon, Minnesota Twins utility infielder, to my inaugural list of Major League Baseball Guys I Like when I found out he made music. I learned that Gordon was a musician because his teammate Miguel Sanó has been using one of Gordon’s songs, “Goat,” as his walk-up song.

This alone was enough to put him on my list of guys, which is not a list that requires any particular baseball skill to make. Major League Baseball is an exhausting, consuming career, and there aren’t many people who manage to have a life outside of it. During the offseason, Gordon returns to Orlando, Fla. and makes music with his best friends Julio, Giovanni, and Travis. Adorable!

This is only his second year in the majors. He’s been in the minors since 2014, bouncing around. He was called up last season and made his MLB debut on May 6. But on August 5, he was optioned back down.

But yesterday, to my absolute delight, Nick Gordon had a great day in the field.

The Twins played a game and a half against Houston. The first game was the resumption of a suspended game. In the top of the ninth, down 11-3, the Twins put Nick Gordon, who I must remind you is a utility infielder, in to pitch. He pitched a scoreless inning! Gordon told MLB.com that he’d, “been kind of asking [manager Rocco Baldelli] to pitch since last year,” and that, “I feel like I kind of resemble [Shohei] Ohtani a little bit.”

I’m gonna ignore that last statement.

Gordon must have been feeling good, because when umpire Chris Segal went to check his hands after the inning, Gordon went in for the fist bump first.

Then in the second game, he made an absolutely gorgeous catch in the outfield. I must note that according to MLB.com, when Gordon started playing outfield a little last year, it was the first time he had done so since little league. The Astros had runners at the corners and one out. Gordon, playing center field, was standing a few steps toward left field when Altuve just absolutely crushed a ball into the gap.

The ball went hurtling toward the back wall, dropping fast. Gordon began running from so far away. He sprinted toward the wall, his eyes, shielded by a hat and sunglasses, pointed straight toward the afternoon sun. He dove and stretched, his glove hand extending out over the warning track and his other hand extending down to catch himself. He caught it!

What a game for Gordon. The Twins lost both games, the first 11-3 and the second 5-0, but what does it matter, really, if you had those two innings as a player? It can’t.

Recommended

Keep A List Of Players You Like

Kelsey McKinney

staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Penguins May Have Lost Who They Could Least Afford To Lose

NHL
0Comments
Barry Petchesky

The Sixers Season Is Over, But At Least I Got This Playoff NFT

NBA
24Comments
Dan McQuade

The Defector Rec Line Is Here!

Remember those days when you’d get the big hit in the tee ball game—only to learn it that, as always, game ended in a tie? Relive those memories with Defector Rec, a new line of shirts that captures the feeling of a rec sports league 30-40 years ago. Launching with baseball, basketball, track, hockey and tennis, new shirts will be added each month.
Shop Now

The Empty Center Of The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Arts And Culture
32Comments
Soraya Roberts

This Again?

NBA
132Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories