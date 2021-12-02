Skip to contents
Sports Highlight Of The Day

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is: Fast Reindeer

Kelsey McKinney
11:40 AM EST on Dec 2, 2021
Screenshot of reindeer running hella fast
@filodxxn/Twitter

I am embarrassed to admit I did not realize that reindeer are real until adulthood. Once I discovered that Santa was a terrible lie foisted upon me by my parents and society at large, I assumed it all was a lie. Elves were folklore too, why would the reindeer be real? Didn’t make any damn sense that a deer could fly. Reindeer are, though, apparently real and they live in the far north. I have been to Iceland one time and what I learned there is that lots of things might exist in the very far north, because it’s just so strange and magical there. Northern Lights exist. Are we sure elves don’t? Are we absolutely certain reindeer have never flown?

I thought I was certain, until I saw this video:

Turns out, not only do reindeer exist, they’re fast as hell! Look at this fuckin’ reindeer!!! It’s bookin’ it! Running so fast! As one person tweeted, this mf is dashing through the snow!!!

Some quick googling informed me that reindeer can run almost 50 miles per hour!!!! Fifty miles per hour! I also learned that we can’t be sure if this is a male or female reindeer because reindeer are one of the only species on earth where both sexes have antlers! They are real and magical!

Recommended

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is: Tire

Kelsey McKinney

staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

The Great Whitewashing Of The American Fan

Jamboroo
69Comments
Drew Magary

Lockout Mindset And Dog Talk, With Lindsey Adler

Podcasts
19Comments
David Roth

Come to the LIVE Distraction episode on Dec. 8

THEY'RE BACK, THEY'RE BACK: Drew and Roth are doing a live Distraction episode in NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Come hang out with them and other Defector staffers at Caveat on the Lower East Side, or watch along on the Caveat livestream. (Pals, check your Nov. 2 newsletter for a discount code.)
Buy Your Tickets Now

Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 1

MLB
78Comments
Chris Thompson

‘Licorice Pizza’ Brings A Rarer Kind Of Escapism Back To The Movies

Defector At The Movies
31Comments
Lauren Theisen

See more stories