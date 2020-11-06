Red Sox Rehire Alex Cora, HEY LOOK OVER THERE

In what was absolutely not the biggest news dump of all time, announced to follow as quickly as possible on the heels of the most significant update in the most dire and consequential election cycle in 20 years, the Boston Red Sox quietly let it be known Friday morning that they’ve rehired Alex Cora as manager, roughly 10 months after he was fired for being a big fat cheater.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has taken the lead in PA by 5,587 votes. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) November 6, 2020

Breaking: Alex Cora is back as Red Sox manager — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2020

Cora, you may remember, was implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, with commissioner Rob Manfred describing him as having a key role in planning and implementing the scheme. Cora was fired by the Red Sox in mid-January and suspended for 2020 by MLB in April; the Red Sox, in a statement, said “it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward,” giving the findings in MLB’s investigation. Apparently by “going forward,” they meant “for one improvised 60-game season.”

Hey, did you see that Biden’s up in Georgia too?!