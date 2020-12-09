Readership survey gift card terms and conditions
- The Defector Readership Survey (“Survey”) will run for the period beginning 12:00 AM Eastern Time December 10, 2020 and ending 11:59 PM ET, January 10, 2021. The associated gift card drawing (“Drawing”) entry period (“Entry Period”) likewise begins 12:00 AM ET, December 10, 2020 and ends 11:59 PM ET, January 10, 2021.
- Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older.
- How to Enter: During the Entry Period you can enter the Drawing by first completing the Survey at https://survey.alchemer.com/collab/6050470/Defector-Customer-Survey-2020 and providing your email address at the end of the Survey (the completion of the Survey with a submitted email address shall be referred to herein as the “Entry”). The person who completes and submits the official entry form will be considered the entrant (“Entrant”). Submission of erroneous or incomplete personal information will void the submitted Entry. Limit one Entry per person, per e-mail address, for duration of the Entry Period. If multiple Entries are received in excess of the stated limitation, only the first such Entry received from such person or e-mail address will be eligible for entry. Should multiple users of the same e-mail account enter the Drawing and a dispute thereafter arises regarding the identity of the Entrant, the authorized account subscriber of said e-mail account at the time of Entry will be considered the Entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized account subscriber” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization, which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Company reserves the right to remove any Entry without prior notice.
- Drawing: On January 11, 2021, Winners (as defined in Section 5 below) will be drawn at random from eligible Entries. Results of the random drawing are final and binding. Company reserves the right to not award all prizes if, in its sole discretion, it determines it has not received a sufficient number of qualified eligible Entries.
- Prizes: TEN (10) prize winners will be given a $100 American Express Gift Card. Prize must be accepted as awarded, and prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty, representation, or guarantee. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs, fees, taxes, and expenses associated with prize award, receipt, and use, including, without limitation, all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize.
- Company will send the prize to the email address Company associates with the winning Entrant’s email account on the day of the drawing. Winners will not be notified otherwise. Company is not responsible for any delay, damage, or loss once the prize is no longer in the Company’s possession.
- By submitting a contest entry, the Entrant does not associate their email address with their survey responses. Company will treat survey responses and email addresses as distinct datasets, and will not attempt to tie any information collected via the Survey or Drawing back to other identifying information Company may have on its customers.
- By participating, you agree to abide by these Official Rules, and to the decisions of Company, which shall be final and binding in all respects.
- Company: Defector Media LLC, 480 Avenue of the Americas, #156, New York, NY 10011