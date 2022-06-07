Skip to contents
MLB

Rays Pitcher Who Didn’t Wear Pride Patch Hides Behind Jesus

Samer Kalaf
10:12 AM EDT on Jun 7, 2022
A detail of the Tampa Bay Rays pride burst logo celebrating Pride Month during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on June 04, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Pride Night this past Saturday inadvertently turned into a throwback night when one of the five players who declined to wear a rainbow logo explained the decision with a very dated reason.

The Rays have held Pride Night before, the latest being the 16th edition, but this year, they took an idea from the San Francisco Giants and added rainbow logos to their uniforms for a game. The team intended for it to be a voluntary exercise, and some players opted out: Rays pitchers Jason Adam, Brooks Raley, Jalen Beeks, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson chose not to have the rainbow logo for Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. (Raley and Beeks were the only two who actually played.) After the game, the team had Adam speak for the players who didn’t wear the patch. Try to figure out what he’s saying with this quote, via the Tampa Bay Times:

“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.

“It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Using Jesus as a shield doesn’t work anymore. He didn’t say that! Besides, that strategy was officially retired when Thom Brennaman called himself a “man of faith” in the middle of nuking his own career.

Even rhetorically, I don’t know how to follow this. So Adam and the other four players didn’t want to wear the rainbow logo because of their faith, but the LGBTQ community is welcomed and loved at the Rays’ stadium, but wearing the logo is endorsing a lifestyle that shouldn’t be encouraged or publicly endorsed, but it’s not a judgmental decision and they care about the LGBTQ community—just not to the point where they’d support it in public. Now that’s being an ally. One wonders what would’ve happened if a player tried this sort of explanation to get out of wearing tactical camo baseball socks.

The Dodgers and Giants reportedly had full player participation on their Pride Nights, but the Rays couldn’t get there. Manager Kevin Cash said he did not expect the opt-outs to create any division in the clubhouse, instead saying that it led to “a lot of conversation and valuing the different perspectives inside the clubhouse but really appreciating the community that we’re trying to support here.”

What were the different perspectives there? What’s the opposing viewpoint to “The LGBTQ community should feel unconditional support” that should be given equal consideration? The idea that it’s some kind of debate was already hack in 2012. What Jason Adam said is just a repackaged point from a line of ignorant athletes before him. Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter said in 2012 that he wouldn’t play with a gay teammate, because “biblically, it’s not right.” After Billy Bean, the second major-league player to publicly come out, visited his clubhouse in 2015, then-Mets infielder Daniel Murphy said he disagreed “with the fact that Billy is a homosexual.” There’s a fact, and there’s a person rejecting that fact. The room for disagreement doesn’t exist.

At the time, Bean handled Murphy’s remarks with a generous and pragmatic response. “When I took this job at MLB, I knew it was going to take time for many to embrace my message of inclusion,” he wrote for MLB.com. “Expecting everyone to be supportive right away is simply not realistic. If you asked anyone who has competed in high-level men’s professional sports, I believe they would agree with me. This doesn’t change the way I go about my business, or my belief in what I am doing, but it’s reality.”

That was seven years ago. I’m not under the impression that the Rays are defeating homophobia with an alternate logo, but more players are willing to embrace and support the message behind it. Meanwhile, the few holdouts keep using the same talking point that makes as much sense now as it did a decade ago.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Naoya Inoue Is Still The Scariest Little Guy In Boxing

The Fights
20Comments
Lauren Theisen

The Saudi Golf League’s Opening Press Conference Sure Went Well

Golf
102Comments
Laura Wagner
pride shirts

Two new Defector shirts for Pride Month!

It’s June. Pride month! Like most other companies, Defector is celebrating by selling you stuff. We hired two artists from the queer community, Mattie Lubchansky and Archie Bongiovanni, to design shirts for us (and you!). Available now at defectorstore.com. Made and printed in the USA.
Buy Now

Who’s Stroking Out On First?

MLB
69Comments
Patrick Redford

‘Stranger Things 4’ Is A Masterpiece

Funbag
375Comments
Drew Magary

See more stories