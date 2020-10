Let’s check in on the Las Vegas Raiders, whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has already gone in many strange directions.

FYI on @Raiders COVID-19 situation: The Raiders starting offensive linemates of Trent Brown, along with Jonathan Abram, are still in the process being deemed or ruled out as "High-risk" contacts. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 22, 2020

Lots of moving parts right now, obviously, as it relates to @Raiders and Trent Brown/COVID-19/contact tracing protocols. But looking likely that Raiders won't have their starting OL back until Saturday at the earliest. Not ideal — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 22, 2020

According to a source, @Raiders Trent Brown not always wearing his tracking monitor really impacted things. Had he done the right thing, it would have been easy to determine who among the OL/Johnathan Abram was high-risk contact. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 22, 2020

Nice work, everyone.

