Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Purdue Calls In Large Teen To Retrieve Ball

Lauren Theisen
March 12, 2021 5:29 pm
zach edey knocks the ball off the top of the basket
Big Ten Network

With a minute to go in a nail-biter of a Big Ten tournament game today between Purdue and Ohio State, all eyes turned to an enormous dude sitting on the bench. While trying to extend their lead, the Buckeyes managed to bop the ball into a resting state on top of the backboard, grinding the game to a halt and forcing some creative thinking.

With the ball firmly stuck, the 7-foot-4 Purdue freshman Zach Edey gamely trotted off the sidelines to contribute his unique set of skills to the solution that the game needed to continue. The mop Edey uses to knock the ball loose looks long enough that any forward on the court probably could have done the same thing. But where’s the fun in that?

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. See you at trivia?

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Purdue Calls In Large Teen To Retrieve Ball

Defector Up All Night
Lauren Theisen
zach edey knocks the ball off the top of the basket

In A Twist, Nebraska Football Does Not Want To Play

College Football
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Specter Of P.J. Tucker Is Haunting The NBA

NBA
Ray Ratto
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 10: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter of a game at Toyota Center on January 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Art World Has Bigger Enemies Than Forgers

Defector At The Movies
Kelsey McKinney
See more stories