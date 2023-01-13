Skip to contents
Announcements

Programming Notes

Tom Ley
5:43 PM EST on Jan 13, 2023
Drawing of the construction of London Bridge
Universal History Archive/UIG/Getty Images

Hello and happy Friday! I have some information to share with you.

Next week, our humble little website will be transitioning onto an upgraded publishing platform. Our esteemed partners at Alley Lede have been hard at work over the last year or so building Defector 2.0, and we will be ready to unveil a redesigned site on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This redesign should bring a lot of technical and quality-of-life improvements for our readers, subscribers, and commenters, and on Tuesday morning I’ll have a post up that will get into more detail about what those improvements are.

For now, what you need to know is that on Monday, Jan. 16, our commenting system will be disabled for one day. That shouldn’t be too big of a deal, since Monday is a holiday for most people, but we will have some posts up for you to read and enjoy that day. You just won’t be able to comment on them! So, feel free to use this post as a weekend open thread, and then we’ll briefly say goodbye on Monday before welcoming you all to the new digs on Tuesday.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Programming Notes

Announcements
64Comments
Tom Ley

More Scientific Images Should Go This Hard

Creaturefector
45Comments
Sabrina Imbler
Topps Card merch

The Defector Crewneck Is Back In Stock

One of our most popular and colorful items has been restocked, for the third time, in all sizes. Get it while it lasts. Union made and printed in the USA.
Shop Now

Brandon Staley’s Ass Is Precariously Close To The Jackpot

NFL
62Comments
Patrick Redford

As A Son And A Brother, I Think We Should Cut Jadeveon Clowney Some Slack

This Is So Stupid
93Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories