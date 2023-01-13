Programming Notes

Hello and happy Friday! I have some information to share with you.

Next week, our humble little website will be transitioning onto an upgraded publishing platform. Our esteemed partners at Alley Lede have been hard at work over the last year or so building Defector 2.0, and we will be ready to unveil a redesigned site on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This redesign should bring a lot of technical and quality-of-life improvements for our readers, subscribers, and commenters, and on Tuesday morning I’ll have a post up that will get into more detail about what those improvements are.

For now, what you need to know is that on Monday, Jan. 16, our commenting system will be disabled for one day. That shouldn’t be too big of a deal, since Monday is a holiday for most people, but we will have some posts up for you to read and enjoy that day. You just won’t be able to comment on them! So, feel free to use this post as a weekend open thread, and then we’ll briefly say goodbye on Monday before welcoming you all to the new digs on Tuesday.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.