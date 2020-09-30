Skip to contents
NBA

Potential Lottery Pick Acknowledges Existence Of New York Knicks

Giri Nathan
September 30, 2020
Deni Avdija of Maccabi Tel Aviv prepares to dunk the basketball.
Photo via YouTube

Deni Avdija is a neat 19-year-old wing on Maccabi Tel Aviv whose NBA draft stock appeared to rise in recent months, since he was one of the few prospects out there actually playing live basketball. He’s flashed enough swoon-worthy transition playmaking, scoring options on and off the ball, and defensive switchability to look like a top six-ish pick in the upcoming draft. Should he slip a little, I would be thrilled to see my team scoop him up. That’s why it’s so moving to hear him reciprocate the interest in this searingly emotional interview:

Hey, most people try to go their whole lives without conceding that fact.

Giri Nathan

Staff Writer

