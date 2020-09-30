Potential Lottery Pick Acknowledges Existence Of New York Knicks

Deni Avdija is a neat 19-year-old wing on Maccabi Tel Aviv whose NBA draft stock appeared to rise in recent months, since he was one of the few prospects out there actually playing live basketball. He’s flashed enough swoon-worthy transition playmaking, scoring options on and off the ball, and defensive switchability to look like a top six-ish pick in the upcoming draft. Should he slip a little, I would be thrilled to see my team scoop him up. That’s why it’s so moving to hear him reciprocate the interest in this searingly emotional interview:

"The Knicks are an NBA organization"



– Deni Avdija on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/OQZxF8hW8m — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 30, 2020

Hey, most people try to go their whole lives without conceding that fact.