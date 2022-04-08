Poor Gio Reyna

Not to send you into this weekend on a huge bummer, but spare a thought for Borussia Dortmund and USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna, who came up limping in today’s Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart after just one minute of play, and then walked off the field sobbing.

Gio Reyna was in tears after being forced off with an injury early in Dortmund's match pic.twitter.com/CmDjU7jnll — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 8, 2022

Reyna’s been struggling with a hamstring injury since early this year, and it looks like he could have re-aggravated that same injury. Here’s hoping he heals quickly and is back on the field doing cool shit like this soon.

