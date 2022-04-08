Skip to contents
Poor Gio Reyna

Laura Wagner
5:59 PM EDT on Apr 8, 2022
Gio Reyna with his head in his hands
Screenshot/ESPN

Not to send you into this weekend on a huge bummer, but spare a thought for Borussia Dortmund and USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna, who came up limping in today’s Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart after just one minute of play, and then walked off the field sobbing.

Reyna’s been struggling with a hamstring injury since early this year, and it looks like he could have re-aggravated that same injury. Here’s hoping he heals quickly and is back on the field doing cool shit like this soon.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Have a nice weekend!

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

