Siponey canned cocktail
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More
Life's Rich Pageant

Please Savor This Clip Of A Half-Frozen Alex Rodriguez Tempting Fate At Lambeau Field

Chris Thompson
12:40 PM EST on Jan 23, 2022
Screenshot: NFL

The Green Bay Packers were up 10–3 over a punchless 49ers team at the start of the fourth quarter Saturday at a brutally cold Lambeau Field. A trip to the NFC Championship was within sight, just a few defensive stands away, against a San Francisco offense that to that point had produced just seven total completed passes and a whopping five drives of zero or negative yardage. A giddy home crowd could practically smell victory.

In that crowd was former baseball superstar and owner of a local semi-pro basketball team Alex Rodriguez, bundled up, near-frostbit, grooving along to some jock jams in order to stay alive. You’re almost home, buddy! One more quarter and you and the rest of the Lambeau faithful will be warmed through by the glory of triumph!

From that moment thru the end of the game, the Packers gained negative-15 yards of offense, surrendered a defensive touchdown, and gave up 10 unanswered points to lose and end their season. Oops!

That Punt Hung In The Air Forever

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

