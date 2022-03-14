Please Explain This To Me

Today I encountered this description for the latest episode of Bill Simmons’s podcast:

The 20 best top what now??

I even listened to a chunk of the episode, in an attempt to figure out what the fuck any of that is supposed to mean. Here is how Bill Simmons himself explained it:

This is our Top 20 Top 5 players. This is our 20 top Top 5 players. And the premise is: you are no longer allowed to say somebody is a Top 5 player if you then make a Top 5 list and that person’s not on it. We’re just calling for accountability. Are you a Top 5 player or not? This doesn’t just get to be thrown around. How about just saying you’re a top player? Bill Simmons

All basketball punditry is outlawed until someone can explain to me what the hell is going on.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.